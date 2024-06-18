Douglas Boessen, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial), executed a sale of 2,350 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,010 shares of Garmin Ltd.

Garmin Ltd is known for its specialization in GPS technology for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sport activities and utilities. With a broad range of products, Garmin aims to enhance the lives of its customers by providing superior products that are an essential part of their lives.

Over the past year, Douglas Boessen has sold a total of 25,620 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a larger trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Garmin Ltd were priced at $161.63, resulting in a market cap of approximately $31.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.77, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 23.63.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Garmin Ltd is estimated at $122.97 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.