On June 10, 2024, SIMON WILLIAM E JR, a Director at Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI, Financial), purchased 45,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc.

Douglas Emmett Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing office and residential properties in the Los Angeles and Honolulu areas.

The transaction occurred when shares of Douglas Emmett Inc were priced at $13.15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.195 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $18.23 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The insider transaction history at Douglas Emmett Inc over the past year includes 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell. The insider, SIMON WILLIAM E JR, has a history of 45,000 shares purchased and 91,000 shares sold over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by the insider could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

