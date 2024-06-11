Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Analyst Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Robust Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.42 billion, up 12% year-over-year, beat estimates of $1.398 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.16, a significant increase from $0.75 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin improved to 21%, up 4 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $487 million, a decrease of $227 million compared to the first quarter last year.
  • Recurring Revenue: Represented 97% of total revenue, highlighting the company's strong subscription model.
  • Geographic Performance: Revenue from Americas increased by 12%, EMEA by 13%, and APAC by 9% year-over-year.
  • Product Family Performance: AEC revenue grew 16%, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT by 8%, and Manufacturing by 9% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On June 11, 2024, Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing impressive financial performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Founded in 1982, Autodesk is a leading application software company serving industries in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. The company boasts over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Performance Overview

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) reported a total revenue of $1.42 billion for the first quarter, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.398.98 million. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.16, while the non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.87, both surpassing the estimated EPS of $1.01.

1800626888067149824.png

Key Financial Achievements

Autodesk's financial achievements for the quarter include a GAAP operating margin of 21%, up 4 percentage points from the previous year, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 35%, up 3 percentage points. The company's cash flow from operating activities was $494 million, with a free cash flow of $487 million.

“Autodesk is ahead of its peers in 3D AI and the industry clouds, platforms, and business model evolution that will be needed to deliver 3D AI products and services at scale,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $1.42 billion $1.27 billion
GAAP Operating Income $299 million $217 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.16 $0.75
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.87 $1.55

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Autodesk reported total assets of $9.83 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1.68 billion. The company's total liabilities stood at $4.10 billion, while stockholders' equity was $2.16 billion. The decrease in cash flow from operating activities, down $229 million from the previous year, was noted, but the company maintained a strong free cash flow of $487 million.

Geographic and Product Family Revenue

Revenue by geographic area showed consistent growth across all regions:

Region Q1 FY2025 Revenue Change YoY
Americas $619 million 12%
EMEA $534 million 13%
APAC $264 million 9%

Revenue by product family also demonstrated robust performance:

Product Family Q1 FY2025 Revenue Change YoY
AEC $674 million 16%
AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT $376 million 8%
MFG $268 million 9%
M&E $71 million 0%

Analysis and Outlook

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing robust growth across various metrics. The company's focus on 3D AI and industry-specific platforms positions it well for future advancements. However, challenges such as decreased cash flow from operating activities and fluctuations in deferred revenue need to be monitored closely.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Autodesk Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.