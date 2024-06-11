On June 11, 2024, Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2024. Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates over 2,500 convenience stores in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide self-service gasoline, grocery items, and processed foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches. Casey's operates its own distribution centres, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns its real estate, including nearly all of the stores, distribution centres, and some of its subsidiaries' facilities. More than half of the company's stores are located in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

Performance Overview

Casey's General Stores Inc reported a diluted EPS of $2.34 for Q4, a 57% increase from the same period last year, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.72. Net income for the quarter was $87 million, up 55%, and EBITDA rose 32% to $219 million. For the fiscal year, diluted EPS was $13.43, up 13% from the previous year, exceeding the annual estimate of $12.94. Net income for the year was $502 million, a 12% increase, and EBITDA reached $1.06 billion, up 11%.

Key Financial Achievements

Casey's General Stores Inc achieved notable growth in several areas:

Inside same-store sales increased by 5.6% in Q4 and 4.4% for the fiscal year, driven by strong performance in prepared foods and beverages.

Total inside gross profit rose 16.2% to $517.6 million in Q4 and 11.8% to $2.13 billion for the fiscal year.

Fuel same-store gallons were up 0.9% in Q4, with a fuel margin of 36.5 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 15.4% to $253.6 million in Q4.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.50 per share, marking the 25th consecutive annual increase.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net Income (in thousands) $87,020 $56,092 $501,972 $446,691 Diluted EPS $2.34 $1.49 $13.43 $11.91 EBITDA (in thousands) $219,026 $166,023 $1,059,398 $952,464

Operational Insights

Casey's General Stores Inc expanded its footprint by building or acquiring 154 stores during the fiscal year, ending with a total of 2,658 stores. The company also entered Texas, its 17th state. Inside sales were driven by innovation in prepared foods, including thin crust pizza and a refreshed lunch sandwich menu.

“Casey's started its three-year strategic plan with a record fiscal year, exceeding $1 billion in EBITDA for the first time in the company's history," said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Casey's General Stores Inc had approximately $1.1 billion in available liquidity, including $206 million in cash and cash equivalents and $900 million in undrawn borrowing capacity. The company repurchased $15 million of shares in Q4, bringing the total for the year to $105 million, with $295 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Analysis and Outlook

Casey's General Stores Inc demonstrated strong financial performance, driven by robust inside sales and fuel gross profit. The company's strategic expansion and innovation in prepared foods have positioned it well for future growth. However, challenges such as higher operating expenses due to the addition of new stores and increased employee costs may impact future profitability.

For fiscal 2025, Casey's expects EBITDA to increase by at least 8%, with inside same-store sales growth of 3% to 5%. The company plans to add at least 100 stores through a mix of mergers and acquisitions and new store construction.

