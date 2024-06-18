Director Timothy Scannell of Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) sold 7,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 35,586 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $190.51, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,333,570.

Insulet Corp, headquartered in Massachusetts, is a medical device company primarily engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of insulin infusion systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

Over the past year, Timothy Scannell has sold a total of 10,300 shares of Insulet Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Insulet Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Insulet Corp were trading at $190.51 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $13.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 58.23, which is above the industry median of 28.52.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $374.71, indicating that at the current price of $190.51, Insulet Corp is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation under the GF Value metric.

