On June 10, 2024, Sharp Ingle, Director at Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of Ingles Markets Inc.

Ingles Markets Inc operates as a supermarket chain in the United States. Its establishments offer a range of food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, and other perishable items. The company also provides non-food products like fuel centers, pharmacies, and in-store coffee shops.

Over the past year, Sharp Ingle has sold a total of 67,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader trend within the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 23 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Ingles Markets Inc were priced at $70.25 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.67, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.67 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ingles Markets Inc is estimated at $89.00 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

