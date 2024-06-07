On June 7, 2024, Carmen Del, Chief Commercial Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX, Financial), executed a sale of 7,541 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. The company's main product, Firdapse, is used for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 11 insider sales and no insider buys. This recent sale by Carmen Del aligns with the ongoing trend observed within the company.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $16.07 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.81, which is above both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $19.47, suggesting that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.