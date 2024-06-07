On June 7, 2024, Diane Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX, Financial), sold 45,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 2,115 shares of the company.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. The company's pipeline includes candidates in various stages of development, targeting specific types of cancer and other serious health conditions.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc were priced at $35.26. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.344 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Celldex Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $34.72 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Over the past year, Diane Young has engaged in multiple transactions involving Celldex Therapeutics Inc shares, selling a total of 45,000 shares and purchasing none. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

These transactions and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider activity and financial standing of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

