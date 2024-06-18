Kurt Sievers, CEO & President of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 8,548 shares in the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 177,889.3363 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV. The shares were sold at a price of $275.75, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,356,142.

NXP Semiconductors NV operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on high-performance mixed-signal solutions. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including automotive, industrial, consumer, and communication systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,128 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a pattern of more sales than buys, with 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the valuation front, NXP Semiconductors NV has a market cap of $71.06 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 25.66, which is lower than the industry median of 32.88 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $215.40, making the current price of $275.75 appear modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how company executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

