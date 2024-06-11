On June 11, 2024, Jim Barnes, Director at CarParts.com Inc (PRTS, Financial), purchased 94,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 252,097 shares of CarParts.com Inc.

CarParts.com Inc is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The company is known for its extensive inventory and ability to provide consumers with a convenient shopping experience.

The transaction occurred at a stock price of $1.1, valuing the purchase at $103,400. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Jim Barnes has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, with a total of 94,000 shares purchased and no shares sold.

The insider transaction history for CarParts.com Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been three insider buys and zero insider sells during this period.

Shares of CarParts.com Inc were trading at $1.1 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $59.788 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.18, suggesting that the shares might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

