On June 10, 2024, Rachel Hayden, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,582 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $46.01 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,318 shares of ScanSource Inc.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides technology products and solutions in areas such as point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking, and emerging technologies. The company operates globally, serving as a link between manufacturers and resellers in the technology ecosystem.

Over the past year, Rachel Hayden has sold a total of 3,582 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for ScanSource Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 14 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of ScanSource Inc were trading at $46.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.123 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.43, which is below the industry median of 23.63 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock’s valuation according to the GF Value is $31.73, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

