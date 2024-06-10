On June 10, 2024, Christine Gordon, Director at RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company at a price of $61.21 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,879 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

Over the past year, Christine Gordon has sold a total of 7,500 shares of RadNet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for RadNet Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, but there have been 4 insider sells in the same period.

Shares of RadNet Inc were trading at $61.21 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $4.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 203.77, significantly higher than both the industry median of 30 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of RadNet Inc is estimated at $27.89 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.19.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

