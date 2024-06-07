On June 7, 2024, Maria Martinez, Director at McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial), executed a sale of 483 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of McKesson Corp.

McKesson Corp, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been 25 insider sells and 0 insider buys during this period.

Shares of McKesson Corp were priced at $585.88 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $76.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.42, which is above both the industry median of 17.635 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of McKesson Corp is $472.06, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Maria Martinez marks a significant change in her holdings in McKesson Corp, reducing her stake to zero. This transaction follows a pattern of insider selling at the company, with no insider purchases recorded over the past year.

