On June 7, 2024, Chad Meisinger, a Director at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA, Financial), purchased 18,405 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 114,155 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States.

The shares were acquired at a price of $37.74 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $694,477. The purchase has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Chad Meisinger has engaged in multiple transactions, buying a total of 18,405 shares and selling none. This pattern of insider buying is mirrored in the broader insider activity for the company, with a total of 4 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the purchase, National Storage Affiliates Trust had a market cap of approximately $2.94 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.65, which is above the industry median of 16.38.

The GF Value of the stock was calculated at $37.65, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued at the time of the insider's purchase. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider transaction provides investors with a signal that may warrant closer attention to the company's stock and its future performance.

