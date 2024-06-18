Brett Sandercock, Chief Financial Officer of ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 91,056 shares of the company.

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) specializes in cloud-connected medical devices for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. These devices assist in daily remote patient monitoring and care.

Over the past year, Brett Sandercock has sold a total of 17,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of ResMed Inc were priced at $209.81, giving the company a market cap of $30.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 32.29, which is above the industry median of 28.52.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ResMed Inc is estimated at $278.96 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by Brett Sandercock might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock trends.

