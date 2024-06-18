Martin Connor, Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), sold 16,194 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,527 shares of the company.

Toll Brothers Inc, a leading builder of luxury homes, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 25 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Martin Connor, has sold a total of 63,744 shares over the past year without purchasing any shares.

On the day of the sale, shares of Toll Brothers Inc were priced at $118.74. The company's market cap is approximately $11.90 billion. Toll Brothers Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.92, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.145 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Toll Brothers Inc is $79.90, indicating that with a current price of $118.74, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Toll Brothers Inc may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and valuation metrics to better understand market sentiment and the company's financial health.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.