Chief People Officer Madre De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) on June 7, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares of the company.

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The company integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, Madre De has sold a total of 65,089 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Datadog Inc were priced at $109.44. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 359.06, significantly higher than the industry median of 26.26.

The GF Value of Datadog Inc is estimated at $135.33, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

