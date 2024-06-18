Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage and technology platform. The company's unique structure allows real estate professionals to work remotely while providing them with a range of operational and marketing support.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 575,000 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, eXp World Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $10.92 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.67, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other financial considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

