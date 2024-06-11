On June 11, 2024, Marc Montagner, Director of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 79,468 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider specializing in providing high-speed Internet access and point-to-point transmission services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 10,000 shares and selling 10,550 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider is part of a broader trend where there has been 1 insider buy and 40 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were priced at $52.61 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 2.07, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.16.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $107.95, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by Director Marc Montagner highlights a significant insider transaction that could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.