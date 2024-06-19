Chief Commercial Officer Robert Muraro of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) executed a sale of 10,000 shares on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $120.08, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,200,800.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) is a provider of midstream services and logistics for the natural gas and natural gas liquids markets. Its operations include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids and natural gas products.

Over the past year, Robert Muraro has sold a total of 47,500 shares of Targa Resources Corp and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp were trading at $120.08 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $26.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.92, which is above the industry median of 11.26.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.63, based on a GF Value of $73.56. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

