On June 10, 2024, Mark Reuss, President of General Motors Co (GM, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 126,907 shares of General Motors Co.

General Motors Co, a global company, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Over the past year, Mark Reuss has sold a total of 209,300 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of General Motors Co were priced at $46.24 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $54.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.89, which is lower than both the industry median of 15.87 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $52.75, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This suggests that General Motors Co is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

