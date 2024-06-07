On June 7, 2024, Michael Metcalf, Executive Vice President of Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 5,800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 37,400 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the industrial electrical equipment and systems industry, focusing primarily on the design, manufacture, and service of integrated electrical power distribution systems and related products.

Over the past year, Michael Metcalf has sold a total of 11,600 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were trading at $157.52 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.973 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.55, which is below the industry median of 22.76 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Powell Industries Inc is estimated at $57.64 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 2.73. This indicates that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as reflected in the trading decisions of its executives.

