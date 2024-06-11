On June 11, 2024, Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 549,687 shares of the company.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY, Financial) specializes in providing solutions in containerization, virtualization, and data management. This technology allows businesses to deploy applications in a cost-effective and secure manner.

Over the past year, Patricia Trompeter has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Sphere 3D Corp shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp were trading at $1.14 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $21.966 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor reflecting past performance and future business expectations.

With a current price of $1.14 and a GF Value of $7.96, Sphere 3D Corp is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, as indicated by a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.14.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

