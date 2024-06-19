Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial), sold 18,027 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,336 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of precision cleaning systems and components for the semiconductor industry. The company's products are essential in the production of semiconductor capital equipment and devices, ensuring the cleanliness and functionality of semiconductor parts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,027 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc were priced at $46.18, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.13 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $29.90, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation and stock performance of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.