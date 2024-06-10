On June 10, 2024, Michael Nieri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 10% Owner of United Homes Group Inc (UHG, Financial), purchased 621,328 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,328 shares in the company.

United Homes Group Inc specializes in residential construction and real estate development. The company's operations focus on building and selling homes across various markets, catering to a range of customer segments.

The shares were bought at a price of $5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $3,106,640. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 621,328 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of acquisitions suggests a bullish outlook from the insider towards the company's prospects.

The overall insider transaction history for United Homes Group Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 9 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

Shares of United Homes Group Inc are currently trading with a market cap of $277.168 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 1.01, which is significantly lower than both the industry median of 11.145 and the company’s historical median.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive forecast from the insider regarding the company's valuation and future growth potential.

