Regency Centers Corp's Dividend Analysis

Regency Centers Corp (REG) recently announced a dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on 2024-07-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Regency Centers Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Regency Centers Corp Do?

Regency Centers is the largest shopping center-focused retail REIT. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes nearly 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

A Glimpse at Regency Centers Corp's Dividend History

Regency Centers Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1994. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Regency Centers Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Regency Centers Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Regency Centers Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.38% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.45%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Regency Centers Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 3.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.10% per year. And over the past decade, Regency Centers Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.70%.

Based on Regency Centers Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Regency Centers Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Regency Centers Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.91.

Regency Centers Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Regency Centers Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Regency Centers Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company 's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Regency Centers Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Regency Centers Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 7.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 64.43% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Regency Centers Corp's earnings increased by approximately 41.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 80.95% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.60%, which outperforms than approximately 75.21% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing the Dividend Outlook for Regency Centers Corp

Considering Regency Centers Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a strong payout ratio, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The sustainability of its dividends, backed by a solid profitability track record and favorable growth projections, makes Regency Centers Corp a noteworthy candidate for those seeking reliable income streams from their investments. For further exploration of dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

