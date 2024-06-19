SAF Holland SE's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

SAF Holland SE (SFHLF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.85 per share, payable on 2024-06-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into SAF Holland SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SAF Holland SE Do?

SAF Holland SE is a manufacturer of chassis-related systems and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear and is marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, Neway, KLL, V.ORLANDI, and York. It operates through EMEA, Americas, and APAC segments. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the EMEA region.

A Glimpse at SAF Holland SE's Dividend History

SAF Holland SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down SAF Holland SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SAF Holland SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.43% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.89%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on SAF Holland SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of SAF Holland SE stock as of today is approximately 3.43%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, SAF Holland SE's dividend payout ratio is 0.31.

SAF Holland SE's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks SAF Holland SE's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. SAF Holland SE's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and SAF Holland SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. SAF Holland SE's revenue has increased by approximately 30.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 89.14% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, SAF Holland SE's earnings increased by approximately 60.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 86.94% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.30%, which outperforms approximately 60.87% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering SAF Holland SE's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and solid growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The upcoming dividend payment marks another step in the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders. For those interested in exploring other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

