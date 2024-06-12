Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, Net Loss Widens

Company Reports Lower Revenues and Increased Net Loss

Summary
  • Revenue: $80.6 million, fell short of estimates of $90.39 million and down from $94.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: ($8.1) million, or ($0.26) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, last year.
  • Gross Profit: $41.9 million, or 52.0% of net revenues, down from $51.7 million, or 54.8% of net revenues, in the prior year first quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $55.2 million, significantly up from $25.3 million at the end of last year’s first quarter, with no debt.
  • Inventory: $125.2 million, down 12% year-over-year from $142.7 million, reflecting strategic inventory management.
  • Store Changes: Closed six full-line stores and opened one outlet store over the last twelve months.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately $6.3 million of common stock, with $19.2 million remaining under the repurchase authorization.
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2024, Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company, known for designing women's handbags, travel items, and accessories, reported consolidated net revenues of $80.6 million, a decrease from $94.4 million in the same period last year. The net loss for the quarter was $8.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year.

1800873734886813696.png

Company Overview

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through retail stores and e-commerce sites, with a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. The majority of sales occur in the United States, with products manufactured in Asia and distributed through a center in Indiana.

Performance and Challenges

Vera Bradley Inc's performance in the first quarter reflects ongoing challenges. The company's revenues fell short of analyst estimates, which projected $90.39 million in revenue and $0.11 earnings per share. The actual revenue was $80.6 million, and the net loss per share was $0.26. The decline in revenue and increased net loss highlight the impact of economic headwinds and pre-transformation challenges.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Vera Bradley Inc maintained a strong balance sheet with $55.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. The company also reported a 12% year-over-year reduction in inventories, which is crucial for managing cash flow and operational efficiency in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Revenues $80.6 million $94.4 million
Net Loss ($8.1) million ($4.7) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss ($6.5) million ($2.6) million
Gross Profit $41.9 million $51.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Vera Bradley Inc reported total assets of $368.7 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $55.2 million. The company had no borrowings on its $75 million ABL credit facility. Total inventory was $125.2 million, down from $142.7 million in the prior year. Net capital spending for the quarter was $0.9 million.

Management Commentary

"Our team continues to diligently work on Project Restoration, our strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth," noted Jackie Ardrey, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are very excited about the customer-facing changes that we will unveil in mid-July 2024, particularly related to our elevated Vera Bradley brand marketing, product, store design, and website."

Analysis

Vera Bradley Inc's first-quarter performance underscores the challenges the company faces in a competitive and economically uncertain environment. The decline in revenues and increased net loss indicate the need for strategic initiatives like Project Restoration to stabilize and grow the business. The company's strong balance sheet and reduced inventory levels are positive signs, but the impact of economic headwinds and pre-transformation challenges will need to be closely monitored.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vera Bradley Inc for further details.

