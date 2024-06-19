What's Driving Ameresco Inc's Surprising 63% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago

Ameresco Inc (AMRC, Financial), a prominent player in the construction industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past three months, the company's stock price has surged by an impressive 62.57%, despite a slight decline of 0.09% over the past week. Currently, Ameresco's market capitalization stands at $1.9 billion, with a stock price of $36.34. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Ameresco is $49.62, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued compared to its past GF Value of $54.74, which indicated a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Ameresco Inc specializes in providing comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for a wide range of facilities across North America and Europe. The company's services are geared towards reducing energy and maintenance costs for governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities. Ameresco's offerings include the distribution of solar energy products and systems, such as photovoltaic panels, solar regulators, and inverters. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S. Regions segment. 1800893583155425280.png

Profitability Insights

Ameresco's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's Operating Margin is 5.97%, which is better than 55.53% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, Ameresco's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 6.72% and 1.72% respectively, showcasing its ability to generate profits relative to shareholders' equity and total assets. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also commendable at 5.28%. Ameresco has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its financial stability and operational efficiency. 1800893603032231936.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10. Ameresco has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue per share over the past three and five years, with rates of 7.00% and 12.60% respectively. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next three to five years is an impressive 14.12%. Furthermore, Ameresco's EPS without NRI has grown by 3.60% over the past three years and is projected to accelerate to a growth rate of 25.00% in the coming years. These figures highlight Ameresco's strong potential for continued expansion and profitability. 1800893621118070784.png

Notable Shareholders

Several prominent investors hold significant stakes in Ameresco. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), a well-known value investor, owns 4,266,759 shares, representing 8.15% of the company. Other notable shareholders include Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding smaller but strategic positions in the company.

Competitive Landscape

Ameresco operates in a competitive environment with key players such as NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial), Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial), and Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial). These companies have market capitalizations of $1.5 billion, $2.72 billion, and $2.91 billion respectively, positioning Ameresco well within this competitive set.

Conclusion

Ameresco Inc's recent stock performance and solid financial metrics underscore its strong market position and growth potential. The company's focus on energy efficiency projects not only enhances its profitability but also aligns with global sustainability trends, offering long-term benefits. With its stock currently seen as modestly undervalued, Ameresco presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking for growth in the green energy sector.

