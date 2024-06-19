Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently trading at $157.95, the company has enjoyed a daily gain of 4.4% and a three-month increase of 5.74%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Extra Space Storage Inc is poised for significant future growth.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of financial performance. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Extra Space Storage Inc boasts a GF Score of 93, indicating a strong potential for market-leading returns.

Company Overview

Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and manages nearly 3,700 self-storage properties across 42 states. The company boasts over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Approximately half of these properties are wholly owned, with the remainder being either jointly owned or managed on behalf of third parties. With a market cap of $33.44 billion and annual sales of $2.86 billion, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates robust operational efficiency with an operating margin of 45.83%.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, standing at 9 out of 10. The company's Gross Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, highlighting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. The margins for the years 2019 through 2023 are 72.07%, 71.46%, 74.76%, 75.63%, and 73.80%, respectively.

Ranked highly in Growth, Extra Space Storage Inc has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.1%, outperforming 78.57% of its peers in the REITs industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has grown impressively over the past three years, with a growth rate of 14.4%.

Conclusion

With its strong financial strength, exceptional profitability, and impressive growth metrics, Extra Space Storage Inc is uniquely positioned for potential market outperformance. The comprehensive GF Score highlights the company's robust standing in the competitive landscape. For investors looking for high-performing stocks, Extra Space Storage Inc presents a compelling investment opportunity.

