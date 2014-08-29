Rubrik's Stellar First Earnings Report Highlights Strong Growth Amid Challenging Market

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cybersecurity company Rubrik (RBRK) reported its first earnings since its successful IPO on April 25. The Q1 results justify investor enthusiasm for its $750 million deal. Specializing in data security and recovery, Rubrik delivered a strong beat-and-raise performance despite a challenging enterprise IT spending environment. Recent earnings in the cybersecurity sector have been mixed, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW), SentinelOne (S), and Okta (OKTA) issuing disappointing results. However, CrowdStrike (CRWD) stood out positively.

  • Rubrik's strong results are impressive given the elongated sales cycles and increased deal scrutiny in the current buying climate. Its Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 46% year-over-year to $856.1 million, exceeding expectations. Unlike many enterprise software companies, Rubrik is seeing an upswing in large deals, similar to the trend experienced by CrowdStrike.
  • Net new Subscription ARR grew 32% year-over-year to $72.0 million, driven by an increase in large transactions. The rise of AI and the data powering AI technologies is creating new security risks, boosting demand for Rubrik's Zero Trust Data Security platform. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, demand for Rubrik's solutions is rising as enterprises prioritize and consolidate their spending.
  • Despite strong revenue and ARR growth, Rubrik is not yet profitable and doesn't expect to be until FY25. Its FY25 EPS guidance of ($2.35)-($2.25) exceeded expectations but indicates that profitability is still a few years away. For now, the focus remains on demand, with the midpoint of FY25 Subscription ARR guidance at $983-$997 million, representing healthy year-over-year growth of about 26%.

Overall, Rubrik's first earnings report as a publicly traded company was promising. With a total addressable market of approximately $53 billion by 2027, according to Rubrik, the company is just beginning its growth journey.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.