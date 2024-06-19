What's Driving Montrose Environmental Group Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial), a prominent player in the waste management industry, has recently shown a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a stock price of $48.07, MEG has experienced a 0.80% increase over the past week. Over the last three months, the stock has surged by 17.46%, reflecting a robust upward trajectory. According to the GF Value, which stands at $47.46, the stock is currently fairly valued, transitioning from a modestly undervalued position three months ago.

Overview of Montrose Environmental Group Inc

Montrose Environmental Group Inc specializes in a variety of environmental services, including consulting, emergency response, and remediation. The company operates through three main segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. These services encompass everything from environmental audits and scientific advisory to the treatment of contaminated water and soil. The majority of Montrose's revenue is generated within the United States, indicating a strong domestic market presence. 1800909980648501248.png

Assessing Montrose's Profitability

Despite its market achievements, Montrose's profitability metrics suggest some challenges. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -4.31%, which, although better than 21.55% of its peers, indicates operational inefficiencies. Similarly, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -9.31% and -3.53% respectively, positioning Montrose better than only a fraction of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) also mirrors this trend at -3.54%. These figures are derived from Montrose's Profitability Rank of 4/10, suggesting there is considerable room for improvement. 1800909999116021760.png

Growth Prospects of Montrose Environmental Group

On the growth front, Montrose displays a mixed picture. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at a modest 1.40%, which is better than 34.58% of its competitors. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is more impressive at 17.60%, surpassing 81.52% of its peers. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is particularly strong at 35.70%, better than 84.53% of the industry. These metrics contribute to a Growth Rank of 3/10, reflecting potential for future revenue expansion despite current profitability concerns. 1800910017168306176.png

Investor Confidence in Montrose

Notable investors have maintained significant positions in Montrose, demonstrating confidence in its market stance. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,154,030 shares, representing 3.39% of total shares. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) hold smaller stakes of 0.49% and 0.43% respectively. These holdings underscore a level of investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite the current financial metrics.

Competitive Landscape

Montrose operates in a competitive environment with several key players. LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA, Financial) has a market cap of $455.779 million, while Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial) and Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI, Financial) have market caps of $674.870 million and $216.731 million respectively. This diverse competitive landscape highlights the varying scales and strategic positions within the waste management industry, with Montrose holding a significant, albeit challenged, position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Montrose Environmental Group Inc has demonstrated a positive trend in stock performance with a recent increase in market value. The company's growth metrics indicate potential for future revenue expansion, although profitability remains a concern. With notable investors maintaining significant holdings, there is a clear signal of confidence in Montrose's market position. As the company navigates its competitive landscape, it will be crucial to address the profitability challenges to sustain its growth trajectory and shareholder value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.