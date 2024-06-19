James Cox, the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), sold 6,275 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 235,962 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, specializes in investment accounting, reporting, and analytics. The company's solutions cater to asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations, offering them clarity over investment assets and helping them optimize investment decisions.

Over the past year, James Cox has sold a total of 126,275 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $20.1 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.36 billion.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01, based on a GF Value of $19.92. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.