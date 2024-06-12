Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Q1 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Exceed Guidance Despite Revenue Decline

Summary
  • Net Sales: $279.8 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $282.40 million, representing a 4.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $12.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved to 41.3% from 37.7% in the first quarter of last year, driven by lower product costs and increased sales of regular-priced products.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 9% in the first quarter, reflecting ongoing challenges in the retail environment.
  • Store Count: Opened six new stores and closed three, bringing the total store count to 658 at the end of the quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Increased significantly to $27.6 million, compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2024, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. Torrid Holdings Inc is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates, and accessories in North America targeting 27 to 42-year-old women. It is focused on fit and offers high-quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear, and accessories. The company has one reportable segment, which includes the operation of e-Commerce platform and stores.

Performance Overview

Torrid Holdings Inc reported a net income of $12.2 million, or $0.12 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.09 per share. However, the company's revenue of $279.8 million fell short of the estimated $282.40 million, marking a 4.8% decrease from the $293.9 million reported in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales also saw a decline of 9% in the first quarter.

1800989246279020544.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue shortfall, Torrid Holdings Inc achieved a gross profit margin of 41.3%, up from 37.7% in the previous year. This 360-basis point improvement was primarily driven by lower product costs through strategic pricing renegotiations with vendors and an increase in sales of regular-priced products. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.2 million, or 13.7% of net sales, slightly down from $38.3 million, or 13.0% of net sales, in the first quarter of last year.

Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our start to fiscal 2024. In the first quarter we delivered higher-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong gross margin expansion, while maintaining our focus on tightly controlling inventory levels. Our customers responded positively to our ongoing assortment changes, leading to improved traffic and sales throughout the quarter.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2024 Q1 FY2023
Net Sales $279.8 million $293.9 million
Gross Profit $115.4 million $110.6 million
Net Income $12.2 million $11.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $38.2 million $38.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Torrid Holdings Inc reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $20.9 million. Total liquidity, including available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit agreement, was $137.0 million. Cash flow from operations for the three-month period ended May 4, 2024, was $27.6 million, compared to $11.2 million for the same period last year.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Torrid Holdings Inc expects net sales between $280.0 million and $285.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $30.0 million and $34.0 million. For the full year fiscal 2024, the company anticipates net sales between $1.135 billion and $1.155 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $109.0 million and $116.0 million. Capital expenditures are projected to be between $20 million and $25 million, reflecting infrastructure and technology investments as well as new store openings.

