Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges 43% to $12.49 Billion, EPS at $4.42, Beats Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by AI Demand and VMware Integration

9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $12,487 million for Q2, up 43% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $12,027.70 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $2,121 million for Q2, compared to $3,481 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $4.42 for Q2, compared to $8.15 in the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow: $4,448 million for Q2, representing 36% of revenue.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a dividend of $5.25 per share, payable on June 28, 2024.
  • Fiscal 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to approximately $51.0 billion, including contributions from VMware, reflecting a 42% increase from the prior year period.
  • Ten-for-One Stock Split: Announced, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to commence on July 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2024, Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended May 5, 2024. Broadcom, the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings, driven by strong demand for AI products and the integration of VMware.

1800989284887588864.png

Company Overview

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company operates across various markets, including wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial sectors. Broadcom's product portfolio includes 17 core semiconductor product lines and a range of software solutions for large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) reported revenue of $12,487 million for the second quarter, a 43% increase from the prior year period. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $12,027.70 million. The company's GAAP net income for the quarter was $2,121 million, while non-GAAP net income reached $5,394 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $7,429 million, representing 59% of revenue.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenue $12,487 million $8,733 million +43%
GAAP Net Income $2,121 million $3,481 million -$1,360 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $5,394 million $4,489 million +$905 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $4.42 $8.15 -$3.73
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $10.96 $10.32 +$0.64

Key Financial Metrics

Broadcom's cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $4,580 million, with capital expenditures amounting to $132 million. This resulted in a free cash flow of $4,448 million, or 36% of revenue. The company also announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $5.25 per share.

Performance Analysis

The significant growth in revenue and earnings was primarily driven by the increasing demand for AI products, which generated a record $3.1 billion in revenue during the quarter. Additionally, the integration of VMware contributed to the acceleration of infrastructure software revenue as more enterprises adopted VMware's software stack for private cloud solutions.

“Broadcom’s second quarter results were once again driven by AI demand and VMware. Revenue from our AI products was a record $3.1 billion during the quarter. Infrastructure software revenue accelerated as more enterprises adopted the VMware software stack to build their own private clouds,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc.

Future Outlook

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) has raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to approximately $51.0 billion, including contributions from VMware, representing a 42% increase from the prior year period. The company also provided an annual Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 61% of projected revenue.

In summary, Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing strong growth driven by AI demand and VMware integration. Investors and value seekers may find Broadcom's strategic positioning and financial health appealing for long-term investment opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Broadcom Inc for further details.

