On June 10, 2024, Julie Mchugh, Director at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial), executed a sale of 22,766 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $6.29 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 139,528 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company primarily focuses on medicines targeting gastrointestinal diseases but is also involved in the research and development of treatments for other conditions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 15 insider sales and only 3 insider buys during this period.

Currently, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.014 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The stock's current price of $6.29 compares to a GF Value of $12.04, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. This suggests that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently seen as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

