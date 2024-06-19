Jean Hu, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,506 shares of the company.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) is a global semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Its main products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

Over the past year, Jean Hu has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Advanced Micro Devices Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 20 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the sale, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc were trading at $161.4, giving the company a market cap of approximately $258.998 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 235.65, significantly above both the industry median of 33.37 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value of $116.85 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance.

