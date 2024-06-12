On June 12, 2024, Robert Engel, a Director at Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,883.0929 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Heartland Financial USA Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, Robert Engel has sold a total of 13,600 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 3 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc were trading at $25.2 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.853 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.17, which is above both the industry median of 9.43 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $39.42, suggesting that Heartland Financial USA Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market trends and company performance.

