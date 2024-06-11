On June 11, 2024, Alexander Otto, Director of SITE Centers Corp (SITC, Financial), executed a sale of 300,854 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,313,900 shares of SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of high-quality shopping centers located in densely populated areas.

Over the past year, Alexander Otto has sold a total of 300,854 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction reflects the only insider sell activity for the company over the past year.

Shares of SITE Centers Corp were trading at $14.42 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.32, which is below both the industry median of 16.585 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SITE Centers Corp is estimated at $12.99 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are viewing the stock's valuation at current levels.

