On June 12, 2024, Franklin Myers, a Director at HF Sinclair Corp (DINO, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 140,293 shares of HF Sinclair Corp.

HF Sinclair Corp, primarily engaged in refining, marketing, and selling petroleum products, has seen a mix of insider buying and selling activities over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 10 insider sells during this period.

Shares of HF Sinclair Corp were priced at $52.04 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $10.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.44, which is below both the industry median of 11.34 and the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, based on a GF Value of $54.28. The GF Value calculation includes historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Franklin Myers has increased his holdings in HF Sinclair Corp by purchasing a total of 17,680 shares. This trend in insider buying could be a signal to investors about the insider’s perspective on the stock's future performance.

For more detailed information on HF Sinclair Corp's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

