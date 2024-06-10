Director Thomas Secor Sells Shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT)

On June 10, 2024, Thomas Secor, a Director at Novanta Inc (NOVT, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $158.6 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 928 shares of the company.

Novanta Inc (NOVT, Financial) is a leading technology company that specializes in providing photonic and motion control components for advanced industrial equipment and medical devices. The company's products are integral to the development and functionality of high-precision technologies in various sectors.

Over the past year, Thomas Secor has engaged in a total of 1,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Novanta Inc, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Novanta Inc were trading at $158.6 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 85.83, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 23.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Novanta Inc is estimated at $172.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations for Novanta Inc, as insider transactions can often reflect their perspectives on the stock's value and prospects.

