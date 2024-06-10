On June 10, 2024, Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), executed a sale of 26,918 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 201,845 shares of Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) is a technology platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company's services are structured around a set of APIs that allow users to incorporate various communication methods into their applications.

Over the past year, Aidan Viggiano has sold a total of 78,402 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Twilio Inc shows a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Twilio Inc were trading at $57.43 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.73 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Twilio Inc is estimated at $79.38 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.