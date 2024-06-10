Director Matthew Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 35,682 shares of the company.

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) is a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. Its products serve a wide range of applications across the automotive, industrial, aerospace, and consumer markets, among others.

On the date of the sale, shares of Microchip Technology Inc were priced at $93.88, giving the company a market cap of approximately $50.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.24, which is below both the industry median of 33.37 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Microchip Technology Inc is $74.62 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 13 insider sales at Microchip Technology Inc. The insider, Matthew Chapman, has sold a total of 2,748 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale follows a trend of insider selling at the company, with no insider buys recorded over the past year, suggesting a pattern that potential investors might consider when evaluating their positions in Microchip Technology Inc.

