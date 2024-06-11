Director Michael Pope Sells 15,702 Shares of Dave Inc (DAVE)

On June 11, 2024, Michael Pope, Director at Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial), executed a sale of 15,702 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,063 shares of Dave Inc.

Dave Inc is a financial technology company that offers a range of financial products and services designed to help customers manage their finances and improve their financial health. The company's offerings include budgeting tools, predictive account monitoring, and a cash advance service to help customers cover upcoming expenses without incurring overdraft fees.

The shares were sold at a price of $35.93 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $564,576.86. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Michael Pope has sold a total of 15,702 shares of Dave Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history at Dave Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders. There have been 10 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the past year.

The current market cap of Dave Inc stands at approximately $469.05 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's stock valuation.

For a visual representation of insider trends, refer to the following image:

Investors and stakeholders in Dave Inc may find these insider transactions and the company's financial health indicators critical for making informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.