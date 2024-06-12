On June 12, 2024, Peter Frayser, Chief Commercial Officer of Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 232,805 shares of Janus International Group Inc.

Janus International Group Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of doors and solutions for the self-storage, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company's innovative products include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, and re-locatable storage units.

Over the past year, Peter Frayser has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Janus International Group Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 14 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Janus International Group Inc were trading at $13.53 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.969 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.20, which is lower than the industry median of 15.34 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Janus International Group Inc is $11.76 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

