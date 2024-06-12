Q1 2025 Vera Bradley Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Vera Bradley first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Mark Dely, Chief Administrative Officer. Mr. Dely, you may begin.



Mark Dely - Vera Bradley Inc - Chief Administrative Officer



Good morning and welcome everyone. We'd like to thank you for joining us for today's call. Some of the statements made during our prepared remarks in response to your questions may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. Please refer to today's press release in the company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC for discussion of known risks and uncertainties. Investors should not assume that the statements