On June 10, 2024, Kevin Engel, Executive Vice President of Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial), sold 4,921 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Amkor Technology Inc.

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include the design and manufacture of semiconductor packages and providing test services for semiconductor devices.

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc were priced at $33.22 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $8.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.43, which is lower than the industry median of 33.37.

The GF Value of Amkor Technology Inc is $24.48, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued.

Over the past year, there have been 25 insider sells and 0 insider buys of Amkor Technology Inc shares. The insider transaction history reflects a trend of selling rather than buying among insiders.

This recent sale by Kevin Engel aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at Amkor Technology Inc, suggesting that insiders might perceive the shares to be appropriately valued or potentially overvalued at current prices.

