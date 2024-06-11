On June 11, 2024, James Faulconbridge, a Director at Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 46,017 shares.

Hawkins Inc, a company involved in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients, has seen a notable insider buying trend. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and no insider sells. The insider, James Faulconbridge, has been particularly active, purchasing a total of 9,200 shares over the period and not selling any.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Hawkins Inc were trading at $87.76. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.75, slightly above the industry median of 23.945, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The stock's valuation also appears high when considering the GF Value, which is set at $52.02. With the current price, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.69, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and the current stock valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Hawkins Inc.

