On June 11, 2024, Sharp Ingle, Director at Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of Ingles Markets Inc.

Ingles Markets Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the Southeastern United States. The company offers a range of grocery products, including perishable goods and other general merchandise. Ingles Markets also operates milk processing and packaging facilities, which supply many of its dairy products.

Over the past year, Sharp Ingle has sold a total of 71,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ingles Markets Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Ingles Markets Inc were trading at $70.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.41, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.66 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ingles Markets Inc is estimated at $89.03 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent sale by Director Sharp Ingle aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at Ingles Markets Inc, as indicated by the past year's transaction history.

