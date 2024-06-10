Chief Governance/Legal Officer Diego Rotsztain sold 1,420 shares of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,460 shares of the company.

StoneX Group Inc provides a broad array of financial services and products, specializing in institutional-grade financial markets and commodities. The company operates through a network of offices in various countries, offering services including foreign exchange, payment and treasury solutions, securities, and commodity trading.

Over the past year, Diego Rotsztain has sold a total of 2,510 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of StoneX Group Inc were trading at $72.03, giving the company a market cap of $2.283 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.59, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.87 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of StoneX Group Inc is estimated at $73.05 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of StoneX Group Inc.

